EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 0.9682 along with the correction up to 0.9733, EURUSD is expected to start a new decline towards 0.9640 and may later correct to test 0.9686 from below. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 0.9600, or even extend this structure sown to 0.9500.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.0940 along with the correction up to 1.1033. Possibly, today the pair may resume falling towards 1.0888. Later, the market may start another growth to test 1.1033 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0760.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After rebounding from 145.99, USDJPY is growing towards 146.51. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 145.55 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 145.95.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the correctional wave at 0.9915, USDCHF is expected to form a new consolidation range there. Later, the market may break the range to the upside to reach 1.0073 and then start another correction with the target at 0.9900.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Having broken the consolidation range to the downside, AUDUSD is still falling towards 0.6222. After that, the instrument may correct up to 0.6283 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.6200.





BRENT

Brent is correcting down to 93.44. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 96.50, or even extend this structure up to 100.80.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1661.30, Gold is forming a new consolidation range there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct up to 1680.00; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 1644.15.





S&P 500

The S&P index is consolidating below 3624.0 without any specific direction. Possibly, the asset may resume trading downwards to reach 3500.0. Later, the market may correct up to 3620.0 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 3444.0.



