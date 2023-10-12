EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD found support at the 1.0600 level and continues developing a wave of growth to 1.0670. After the quotes reach this level, a link of decline to 1.0600 might follow (with a test from above). Next, a rise to 1.0706 is expected.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD extends a wave of growth to 1.2378. After the price reaches this level, a test of 1.2242 might follow (with a test from above). Next, a new wave of growth to 1.2447 and a decline to 1.2242 could be expected.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY extends a wave of growth to 149.81. Next, a decline to 149.00 could follow, after which a new rising wave to 150.75 might form. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 147.94 is expected.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues developing a declining wave to 0.8982. After the quotes reach this level, a link of growth to 0.9078 might follow, after which a wave of decline to 0.8955 could begin.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a declining link to 0.6388 (with a test from above). A link of growth to 0.6460 could form today. This is a local target. Next, a decline to 0.6388 and a rise to 0.6488 might be expected.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a declining wave to 84.00. A consolidation range is expected to form above this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 89.00 might open. This is the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues a wave of growth to 1885.55. After it reaches this level, a link of decline to 1855.55 is not excluded. Next, a new rising movement to 1897.33 is expected.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a wave of growth to 4407.5. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 4337.0 is not excluded (with a test from above). Next, a rise to 4464.4 and a decline by the trend to 4200.0 is expected.
