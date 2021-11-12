EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 1.1440. At a moment, the market is trading in a narrow consolidation range around this level. Today we expect a decline to 1.1428. After this level is reached, there is expected a link of correction to 1.1452 (a test from below), followerd by a decline to 1.1404.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair created a consolidation range around 1.3390, and today it is aiming at a breakaway of the lower border of the range. Today, the pair can decline to 1.3308. Then a link of correction to 1.3360, a decline to 1.3288, and possibly the continuation of the trend to 1.3246 should follow.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair broke through 71.00 and can continue correcting to 71.59. After this level is reached, the link of correction can develop to 71.00. At these levels, a consolidation range can form. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 72.70 will open, with an escape downwards – a pathway to 69.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair broke through 113.97 and performed a wave of growth to 114.22. Today we expect a decline to 113.97 (a test from above). If the pair escapes the range upwards, a pathway to 115.22 will open. If it escapes it downwards, the pair can correct to 112.80.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair keeps developing a wave of growth to 0.9235. After this level is reached, the pair can correct to 0.9170, followed by growth to 0.9240. With a breakaway of this level upwards, the pair can continue to 0.9300.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair performed a wave of decline to 0.7277, and at the moment the market is forming a consolidation range above it. Today the range can extend downwards to 0.7262. Then we expect a link of growth to 0.7328, followed by a decline to 0.7225.





BRENT

Brent keeps forming a consolidation range around 83.15. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 81.06 can open, with possible continuation of the trend to 79.00. With an escape upwards, growth to 85.90 can follow.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1858.25. Today it can grow to 1876.40. Then correction to 1844.66 can begin.





S&P 500

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 4651.5. Today the range might extend to 4670.9. Then a decline to 4625.1 can follow, and then – a link of correction to 4676.1.



