EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0535. Today a link of decline to 1.0483 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0535. With an escape upwards, the price may grow to 1.0650. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.0390 will open.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2222. With an escape upwards, growth to 1.2340 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.2121 will open.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around around 136.87. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 138.10 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 135.86 will open.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9343. Today a link of growth to 0.9380 is expected. With an escape downwards, a decline to 0.9300 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9380.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.6777. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 0.6811. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6666 will open.
BRENT
Oil completed a wave of decline to 75.55. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today a structure of growth to 82.33 looks possible, followed by a decline to 78.78 and growth to 86.00, from where the trend may continue to 89.25. The goal is first.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold completed a structure of decline to 1786.60. Today a link of growth to 1798.00 looks possible. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway up to 1807.60 will open. With an escape downwards, the pair may drop to 1760.00.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a structure of decline to 3855.0. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 3970.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 3833.3. The goal is first.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.