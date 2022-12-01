EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The currency pair has broken through 1.0160 and has completed a structure of growth to 1.0496. At the moment, the market continues forming a consolidation range under this level. A link of correction to 1.0160 is not excluded. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway to 1.0580 will open. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0160 and growth to 1.0790 will become possible.





GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The currency pair has broken through 1.1590 upwards and has completed a wave of growth to 1.2020. At the moment, the market continues forming a consolidation range around it. With an escape downwards, a link of decline to 1.1595 is not excluded. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 1.2250 will open. After this level is reached, another link of correction to 1.1590 and growth to 1.2845 should follow.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 138.50. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range around it. Today the market has escaped it downwards. Practically, a pathway to 134.65 is open. After that, a link of correction to 138.50 might follow and then falling to 132.85 might become possible.





BRENT

Crude oil has completed a wave of decline to 80.80. A link of growth to 89.20 is expected. After this level is reached, a decline to 78.88 might be possible. And then a wave of growth to 94.30 may start, from where the trend might continue to 107.45.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1726.40. At the moment, this level has been broken away, and the range has been extended to 1786.90. Then the market technically tested 1726.00 from above. Today it is developing a wave of growth to 1829.70. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1700.00 might start.





S&P 500

The stock index has broken through 3900.0 upwards and continues developing a wave of growth to 4100.0. After this level is reached, a link of correcting decline to 3900.0 might begin. And then a wave of growth to 4300.0 might start.



