EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair broke a consolidation range upwards and completed a structure of growth to 1.1000. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 1.0980. After the price hits this level, a correction to 1.0992 could follow. Then a new wave of decline to 1.0960 could start.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended a consolidation range to 1.2494. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 1.2444. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.2544 is not excluded. Then a new wave of decline to 1.2390 could start.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair completed an impulse of decline to 132.73. Today the market has corrected to 133.35. A new link of decline to 132.66 is expected. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 134.05 is not excluded. Then a new wave of decline to 132.30 could begin.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has extended a consolidation range downwards to 0.8950. A link of growth to 0.8990 is expected today. And if the price breaks this level as well, a pathway for growth to 0.9033 could open. The target is first.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended a consolidation range to 0.6722. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6678. After the price reaches this level, a new link of growth to 0.6738 is not excluded. Then a decline to 0.6660 could follow, from where the wave might continue to 0.6600.





BRENT

Brent has completed a link of growth to 87.15. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. If the price breaks the range downwards, a link of correction to 86.20 is not excluded. Then a link of growth to 87.20 is expected. Then a correction to 85.00 could start.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of growth to 2028.00. Instantly, it formed an impulse of decline to 2000.0. Today the market has corrected this impulse to 2019.75. Then a decline to 2000.00 is expected. And with a breakout of this level downwards, a pathway to 1980.00 could open. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 2001.00 could form.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4115.0. An extension to 4160.0 is not excluded today. Then a decline to 4040.0 could follow. Next, the price could rise to 4115.0, and after it reaches that level, a new wave of decline to 4000.0 could begin, from where the trend could continue to 3900.0.



