EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0760. Today it might extend upwards to 1.0795; next, a decline to 1.0740 could follow, from where the wave might continue to 1.0699. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has demonstrated an impulse of decline to 1.2487. Today the market is correcting this impulse. The correction is expected to reach 1.2542. After the correction will be over, a new wave of decline to 1.2429 might follow. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 139.25. A structure of growth to 139.77 might develop today, followed by a decline to 139.25 (a test from above). With an escape from this range upwards, the potential for a rise to 140.47 could open. With an escape downwards, the trend could continue to 138.60.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has escaped the consolidation range upwards, reaching 0.9108. A link of correction to 0.9060 (a test from above) is expected today. Next, a new structure of growth to 0.9133 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 0.9153.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6733. A link of decline to 0.6690 is expected today, followed by a rise to 0.6733 (a test from below). With an escape downwards from the range that forms here, the potential for a wave of decline to 0.6640 could open.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of decline to 71.60. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A link of growth to 74.10 and a correction to 72.80 are expected, followed by a rise to 75.40.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1949.20. Today the market has corrected this wave to 1962.00. A new structure of decline to 1942.50 is expected to develop. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4314.0, and with an escape from this range upwards, the wave might extend to 4365.0. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline might start towards 4260.0. This is the first target.



