EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.9999. Possibly, today the pair may correct to test 1.0090 from below and then fall towards 0.9994. Later, the market may start another correction up to 1.0111 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9975.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1.1807, GBPUSD is expected to correct to test 1.1922 from below and may later resume falling towards 1.1801. After that, the instrument may start another correction up to 1.1930, and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1790.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the correctional structure at 136.60; right now, it is growing towards 137.45. Later, the market may start another decline towards 136.26 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 137.87.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After reaching the short-term upside target at 0.9855, USDCHF is expected to correct down to 0.9786. Later, the market may start a new growth with the first target at 0.9977.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.6710; right now, it is correcting up to 0.6779. After that, the instrument may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.6690.





BRENT

Brent is still correcting; it has already reached the short-term target at 99.50 and may later grow to test 104.00 from below. After that, the instrument may fall towards 98.75, and then resume trading upwards with the target at 110.60.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues falling towards 1722.22. After that, the instrument may correct up to 1768.00, and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1700.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the descending structure at 3813.6. Today, the asset may resume growing to break 3948.4 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 4040.0.



