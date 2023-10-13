Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 13.10.2023

13.10.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a wave of growth to 1.0638. The market has formed a consolidation range under this level and, escaping it downwards, continues developing the declining wave to 1.0470. After the price hits this level, a link of growth to 1.0550 is not excluded (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0424.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a wave of growth to 1.2337. By now, the market has formed a consolidation range under this level. Breaking the range downwards, the market completed a declining wave to 1.2171. A link of correction to 1.2222 is not excluded (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.2121. This is a local target.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a wave of growth to 149.81. A link of decline to 149.00 is expected (with a test from above). Next, a link of growth to 150.75 might follow.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a wave of decline to 0.8989. By now, the market has formed a consolidation range above this level and is forming a growing impulse to 0.9122, escaping the range upwards. This is the first target.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a rising link to 0.6444. Practically, the market demonstrates the wave of growth as complete. By now, a consolidation range has formed under 0.6444 and, escaping it downwards, the market develops an impulse of decline to 0.6262. This is a local target.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 86.00. A link of decline to 84.00 is not excluded, followed by a rising link to 89.00. This is the first target.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1884.80. Today the market has performed a declining impulse to 1867.00 and a rising link to 1876.55. Practically, a consolidation range has formed which the price might later break downwards to 1847.77. This is the first target.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index is forming a declining impulse to 4310.0. Next, the quotes might rise to 4355.0 (with a test from below). Next, a new wave of decline to 4200.0 might begin. This is a local target.

S&P 500
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

