EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a wave of growth to 1.0638. The market has formed a consolidation range under this level and, escaping it downwards, continues developing the declining wave to 1.0470. After the price hits this level, a link of growth to 1.0550 is not excluded (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0424.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a wave of growth to 1.2337. By now, the market has formed a consolidation range under this level. Breaking the range downwards, the market completed a declining wave to 1.2171. A link of correction to 1.2222 is not excluded (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.2121. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed a wave of growth to 149.81. A link of decline to 149.00 is expected (with a test from above). Next, a link of growth to 150.75 might follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed a wave of decline to 0.8989. By now, the market has formed a consolidation range above this level and is forming a growing impulse to 0.9122, escaping the range upwards. This is the first target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a rising link to 0.6444. Practically, the market demonstrates the wave of growth as complete. By now, a consolidation range has formed under 0.6444 and, escaping it downwards, the market develops an impulse of decline to 0.6262. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 86.00. A link of decline to 84.00 is not excluded, followed by a rising link to 89.00. This is the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1884.80. Today the market has performed a declining impulse to 1867.00 and a rising link to 1876.55. Practically, a consolidation range has formed which the price might later break downwards to 1847.77. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a declining impulse to 4310.0. Next, the quotes might rise to 4355.0 (with a test from below). Next, a new wave of decline to 4200.0 might begin. This is a local target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.