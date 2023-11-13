EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0675. An extension of the range to 1.0695 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 1.0630 might follow. And with a breakout of this range downwards, the trend is expected to continue to 1.0540. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2186. A link of growth to 1.2247 is not excluded. Next, the trend might continue to 1.2100. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a wave of growth to 151.61. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, the wave of growth could continue to 152.35, from where the trend might extend to 152.65. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 150.96 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 152.65.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9017. Today the range could extend to 0.9057. With a breakout of this level upwards, the potential for a rise to 0.9095 might open. This is a local target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6333. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 0.6380 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.6311 might follow. This is a local target.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 81.89. A correction to 80.33 is forming today. After it is over, a new rising wave to 83.40 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 84.60. This is the first target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a wave of decline to 1911.00. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 1937.00 could start (with a test from below). Next, a new wave of decline to 1901.20 might begin. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4380.4. Today it might drop to 4341.4. Next, a link of growth to 4380.4 is not excluded (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 4301.0. This is a local target.



