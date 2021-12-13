EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed the correction at 1.1316; right now, it is falling to break 1.1264 and may later continue trading downwards to reach 1.1208. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1.1264 and then start another decline with the target at 1.1177.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.3274, GBPUSD is expected to resume falling to break 1.3212. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3146.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has formed a new3 consolidation range around 73.50. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the first target at 72.50. Later, the instrument may start a new correction towards 74.20.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed the correction at 113.30; right now, it is growing to break 114.04. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 114.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9232. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the upside and resume growing towards 0.9286. Later, the market may correct to return to 0.9232 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9350.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7160. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.7180 and then resume trading downwards to break 0.7133. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 0.7063.





BRENT

Brent has broken 76.00 to the upside; right now, it is still trading upwards to reach 78.00. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 73.65 and then resume growing with the target at 82.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is growing to break 1794.15 and may later continue trading upwards to reach 1802.15. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1794.20 and then resume growing with the target at 1844.50.





S&P 500

The S&P index has broken 4712.0 upwards. Possibly, today the asset may continue growing to reach 4765.5. After that, the instrument may start another correction towards 4652.0 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.



