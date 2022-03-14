EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still correcting towards 1.0880 and may later form one more ascending structure to break 1.0990. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 1.1122.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.3015, GBPUSD is expected to fall towards 1.3000. Later, the market may start a new growth to break 1.3107 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.3220.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the ascending wave at 116.80 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it to the upside and may continue growing with the short-term target at 117.80. Later, the market may correct to return to 116.80 and then form one more ascending structure to extend this wave up to 118.08. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 115.65.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the ascending wave at 0.933 and formed a new consolidation range around this level, USDCHF has broken it to the upside and may later continue growing to reach 0.9373. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.9306.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 0.7366, AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7257 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending impulse to reach 0.7214 or even extend this structure down to 0.7150.





BRENT

Brent continues consolidating around 115.50. Possibly, the asset may expand the range down to 105.90 and then form one more ascending structure to break 122.50. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 141.95.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1960.20; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Today, the metal may break the range to the upside and start a new growth with the target at 2028.50. Later, the market may break the latter level and then continue growing to reach 2093.30. On the other hand, if the asset breaks the ranger to the downside, the instrument may continue the correction with the target at 1850.00.





S&P 500

Having rebounded from 4333.3, the S&P index is falling towards 4070.7. Later, the market may start a new correction with the target at 4423.3.



