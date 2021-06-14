EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending structure at 1.2093, EURUSD is consolidating above this level. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 1.2090 and then start another correction to reach 1.2140. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2067.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.4111, GBPUSD is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may continue trading downwards with the first target at 1.4031 and then start another correction to reach 1.4141.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed another descending wave at 71.55. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 72.30 and then resume falling with the target at 71.07.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing towards 109.96. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 109.65 and then form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 110.15.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading close to the upside border of its consolidation range. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach the target at 0.9055. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.8970.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished another descending structure at 0.7688; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, today the pair may correct to reach 0.7740 and ten resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7680.





BRENT

Brent is still growing to break 73.0 and may later continue trading upwards with the target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach the first target at 70.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1902.90, Gold is still falling with the first target at 1845.00. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1875.05.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing with the short-term target at 4275.1. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4166.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.0.



