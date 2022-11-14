EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 1.0360. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. Today we expect an escape downwards to 1.0145, followed by growth to 1.0260 and a decline to 1.0080, from where the wave may continue to 1.0000.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair completed a wave of growth to 1.1850. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape from the range down to 1.1630 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1750, from where the decline might continue to 1.1520 and 1.1415.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 138.50. Today a consolidation range may form above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 142.02 will open, from where the wave may continue to 144.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.9400. Today an impulse of growth to 0.9540 is forming. Then we expect a decline to 0.9460 and growth to 0.9600, from where the wave of growth may continue to 0.9680.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.6715. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. We expect an escape downwards to 0.6589, followed by growth to 0.6655 and a decline to 0.6525, from where the wave may continue to 0.6414.





BRENT

Crude oil has completed a wave of growth to 97.64. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. We expect an escape upwards to 98.84, followed by a correction to 95.88 and again growth to 99.33.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1772.00. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. We expect a decline to 1733.33, then growth to 1753.30, and then a decline to 1710.00, from where the wave may continue to 1693.44.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4005.0. Today we expect a consolidation range to form under this level. With an escape downwards, a decline to 3785.0 is likely to follow, from where the wave of decline might continue to 3676.6.



