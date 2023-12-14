EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has escaped a consolidation range upwards, completing a correction wave at 1.0914 on the news. A consolidation range could form under this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, a decline wave to 1.0820 might develop. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for trend continuation to 1.0690 could open. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD performed a decline wave at 1.2500 and a correction link to 1.2650 on the news. A consolidation range could form under this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.2555 might open, from where the trend could continue to 1.2470. This is the first target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a structure of a decline wave to 141.15. A consolidation range might form above this level today. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for a growth wave to 143.80 could open, from where the trend might continue to 145.33. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has corrected to 0.8666. A consolidation range might form above this level today. With an escape upwards, the potential for a rise to 0.8722 could open, from where the trend might continue to 0.8780. This is a local target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has performed a correction link to 0.6727 on the news. A consolidation range could form under this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, the decline wave might continue to 0.6611 and extend the trend to 0.6494. This is the first target.





BRENT

Brent has received support at 72.30 and continues developing a growth wave to 75.25. Upon reaching this level, the price might form a decline link to 71.30. Next, a new growth wave to 78.10 might begin, from where the trend could extend to 81.30. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has corrected to 2038.00, and a consolidation range might form under this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, the wave could continue to 1973.00, from where the trend might extend to 1907.00. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index has performed a growth link to 4731.0. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a correction link to 4655.0 could form. Next, a rise to 4750.0 might follow. This is a local target.



