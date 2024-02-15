EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has reached the estimated target of the corrective wave at 1.0734. A consolidation range is expected to form under this level today. With a downward escape from the range, the potential for a wave to 1.0710 could open, from where the decline wave might extend to 1.0685. With an escape upwards, the correction could continue to 1.0777.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a decline wave to 1.2535 and might correct to 1.2593 today. Once the correction is over, a decline to 1.2530 could start, from where the wave might extend to 1.2513. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a correction to 149.78. As soon as this correction is over, a growth link to 151.00 could follow. Next, a decline wave to 149.30 is expected to start. This is the first target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a correction to 0.8800. Once this correction is over, a growth wave to 0.8898 could develop. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has performed a correction wave to 0.6500. A decline impulse to 0.6477 and a growth link to 0.6488 have formed today. Practically, a consolidation range has concluded at these levels. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a decline wave to 0.6433 might open. This is the first target.





BRENT

Brent has extended a consolidation range to 83.13. Today the quotes might correct to 79.80. Once the correction is over, a growth link to 83.66 is expected. This is the first target. Once this level is reached, a correction to 80.00 could begin.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a decline wave to 1984.10. Currently, the instrument is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for a correction to 2006.50 might open. With a downward escape, a decline link to 1970.30 is not excluded.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a correction link to 4992.0. Currently, a consolidation range is forming around this level. Today the range might expand to 5012.0. With an escape upwards, a growth wave to 5047.0 is not excluded. With a downward escape, the potential for a decline wave to 4922.0 might open, from where the trend could continue to 4825.0. This is a local target.



