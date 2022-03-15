EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is growing towards 1.0990 and may later form a new descending structure to reach 1.0880. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the first target at 1.1125.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.3000 and forming a new consolidation range above this level, GBPUSD has broken it to the upside. Today, the pair may continue trading upwards with the first target at 1.3111.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the ascending wave at 118.40, USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range below this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and reach 117.60. If later the price breaks this level as well, the market may continue trading downwards with the first target at 116.82.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the ascending wave at 0.9393 and formed a new consolidation range below this level, USDCHF is expected to break it to the downside and reach 0.9323. After that, the instrument may correct towards 0.9360 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.9250.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 0.7366, AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7150 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending impulse with the target at 0.7070; if to the upside – start a new growth towards 0.7257 and then resume falling to reach the above-mentioned target.





BRENT

Brent continues the correction towards 101.10. Possibly, today the asset may form one more ascending structure with the first target at 120.80. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 112.55.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1950.50; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the metal may break the range to the upside and start a new growth with the target at 2015.50. Later, the market may break the latter level and then continue growing to reach 2093.30. On the other hand, if the asset breaks the ranger to the downside, the instrument may continue the correction with the target at 1850.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index has formed a new consolidation range around 4200.0; right now, it is trading to break this level to the downside and reach 4070.0. Later, the market may start a new growth with the first target at 4333.3.



