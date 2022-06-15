EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair completed a wave of correction to 1.0477. Today the market keeps developing a declining wave to 1.0400, and with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway to 1.0270 will open.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair completed a wave of decline to 1.1932. Today a link of correction to 1.2010 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1877.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair completed a wave of growth to 135.55 and a correction to 134.85. It might continue to 134.74. Then growth to 136.00 is expected with probable further growth to 136.36.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair completed a link of growth to 1.0000. Currently, there is a consolidation range forming above this level. The range might expand upwards to 1.0088, followed by a decline to 1.0000.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair performed a declining wave to 0.6850. Today a correction to 0.6917 has happened. Then a decline to 0.6822 can be expected.
BRENT
Oil completed a link of growth to 126.19 and a correction to 120.00. Practically, the market has formed a consolidation range above 120.00. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 132.22 will open. With an escape downwards, a correction to 114.00 is not excluded.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is developing a consolidation range around 1820.60. With an escape downwards, the declining wave will be able to continue to 1794.94 with a probability of extension to 1762.55. With an escape upwards, a correction to 1844.20 might develop, followed by a decline to 1762.55.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a consolidation range under 3830.0. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 3470.0 will open. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 3800.0 might develop, followed by a decline to 3111.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.