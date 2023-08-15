Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 15.08.2023

15.08.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a wave of decline at 1.0875. A correction to 1.0939 is not excluded today. Next, a new wave of decline to 1.0816 could start, from where the trend might continue to 1.0750.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD completed a structure of a wave of decline to 1.2616. At a certain point, a technical return to 1.2700 happened (with a test from below). A new wave of decline to 1.2585 could begin today, from where the trend might continue to 1.2480.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has ended the wave of growth at 145.45. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Breaking this range downwards, the price could correct to 144.80. And if this level also breaks down, the correction might continue to 143.44. And if the price escapes the range upwards, it will open the potential for a rise to 146.00, from where the trend might continue to 146.27.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has reached the target of a wave of growth at 0.8825. Today the price might correct to 0.8760. After the correction will be over, the wave of growth might continue to 0.8844, from where the trend could expand to 0.8888.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a new structure of decline to 0.6455. After the price reached this level, the market started developing a correction to 0.6518. Next, a decline to 0.6423 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 0.6395.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent has completed a correction to 85.15. It might continue to 82.75. After it is over, a new wave of growth to 88.15 could start. And with a breakout of this level upwards as well, the potential for a rise to 90.75 might open, from where the trend could continue to 93.57.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a structure of decline to 1902.65 and a correction to 1912.78. Today the market formed a wave of decline to 1903.66. A consolidation range is forming above this level. The price is expected to break this range downwards and extend the wave to 1896.04.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index completed a wave of correction to 4503.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. Breaking the range downwards, the price might extend the trend to 4416.6. With an escape upwards, the quotes could continue the correction to 4543.0. Next, a decline to 4400.0 is expected.

S&P 500
Trading analysis & analytics
