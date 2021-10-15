EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After reaching the upside target at 1.1622 and finishing the first descending impulse towards 1.1585, EURUSD is correcting upwards. Possibly, the pair may complete the correction at 1.1608 and then form a new descending structure to break 1.1585. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 1.1555.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.3724, GBPUSD is falling to reach 1.3650 and may later start another correction towards 1.3690. After that, the instrument may trade downwards to break 1.3640 and then continue falling with the target at 1.3568.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has finished another descending wave at 71.34. Today, the pair may grow to reach 71.60 and then resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 71.07.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming a new consolidation rage around 113.50, USDJPY has broken it to the upside. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 114.06 and then start a new decline towards 113.78. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 114.34.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has finished the ascending impulse at 0.9245; right now, it is correcting towards 0.9218. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9302.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the ascending wave at 0.7408; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.7434 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.7324.





BRENT

After rebounding from 83.40, Brent is trading upwards to reach 85.00. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 82.22.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1795.40. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 1803.56; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 1777.24.





S&P 500

After breaking 4390.3 to the upside, the S&P index has reached 4452.4. Today, the asset may consolidate around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to break 4390.0. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 4328.0.



