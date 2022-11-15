EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0270 and a link of growth to 1.0357. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape upwards, the range may extend to 1.0410. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.0175 will open. Then growth to 1.0260 may follow, from where the price might drop to 1.0080, and the wave might extend to 1.0000.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.1760. With an escape upwards the price might sky-rocket to 1.1919. With an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 1.1666 might start, followed by growth to 1.1760 and falling to 1.1520, from where the wave might continue to 1.1415.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is forming a consolidation range around 139.90. With an escape downwards, the range may expand to 137.51. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 142.02 will open, from where the pair may decline to 139.90 and then grow to 144.07.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair continues forming a consolidation range above 0.9400. An escape upwards to 0.9540 is expected. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 0.9666 will open.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6696. It might then expand to 0.6727. Then the pair might decline to 0.6650, and with a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 0.6577 will open.





BRENT

Crude oil has completed a wave of decline to 94.44. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway for further correction to 91.40 will open. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 96.00 and further to 100.50 might start.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1760.00. Today the range may expand to 1777.55, from where the pair might decline to 1733.33. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway for a wave to 1693.44 will open.





S&P 500

The stock index is forming a consolidation range around 3980.0. The range may expand upwards to 4050.0. With an escape downwards, a pathway for correcting to 3874.4 will open, followed by growth to 4050.0. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 3777.7 should start.



