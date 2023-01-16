EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has reached the main goal of the wave of growth at 1.0871. Today a wave of decline to 1.0700 may begin. Then growth to 1.0800 and a decline to 1.0660 may follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.0480.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.2288. Today a wave of decline to 1.2188 might begin, followed by growth to 1.2240 and a decline to 1.2080, from where the trend might continue to 1.1840.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 127.25. Today the market starts off a wave of growth to 131.22. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 129.55 and growth to 135.70 should follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a correctional wave to 0.9230. At the moment, the market has started forming a structure of growth to 0.9393. After this level is reached, a consolidation range might form. With an escape upwards, the trend might continue to 0.9565.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.7015. Today a wave of decline to 0.6868 might begin. With a breakaway of this level downwards as well, a pathway to 0.6777 should open.





BRENT

Oil has escaped a consolidation range upwards and has reached a local goal of 85.55. Today a link of correction to 84.82 is not excluded. Then growth to 86.06 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 88.00. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has reached the goal of a wave of growth to 1928.00. Today a wave of decline to 1877.30 should begin. The goal is first. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1888.00 and a decline to 1830.00 should follow.





S&P 500

The stock index is forming a consolidation range under 3993.0. Today the range should extend upwards to 4000.0. Then a decline to 3840.0 should follow. Thus the market will set the borders for a new consolidation range. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 3675.0 should open.



