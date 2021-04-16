EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is falling towards 1.1947 and may later grow to reach 1.1970, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall with the short-term target at 1.1933; if to the upside – start a new growth towards 1.1999 and then resume trading downwards to reach 1.1900.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating above 1.3750. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the downside and resume trading downwards to break 1.3700. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 1.3592.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the correction at 77.22, USDRUB is falling towards 75.50. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 76.55 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 75.15.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After reaching its predicted downside target at 108.60, USDJPY is growing towards 109.08 and may later fall to reach 108.84, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 109.80.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending impulse at 0.9245 along with the correction towards 0.9200, USDCHF is expected to consolidate between these two levels. The main scenario implies that the price may break it to the upside and start a new growth with the target at 0.9311.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating at the top. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and form a new descending structure with the first target at 0.7582. The key downside target is at 0.7454. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to reach 0.7850.





BRENT

After forming a new consolidation range around 66.40 and breaking to the upside, Brent is expected to reach 67.07. Later, the market may correct towards 64.50 and then grow with the first target at 67.40. The key target of a new ascending wave is at 90.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1758.00, Gold is expected to continue growing towards 1795.50. After that, the instrument may return to 1758.00 to test it from above and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1900.00.





S&P 500

After completing the ascending structure at 4175.2, the S&P index is expected to consolidate at the highs. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and form a new descending structure with the first target at 4006.0.



