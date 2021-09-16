EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the correction at 1.1830 and rebounding from this level, EURUSD is still falling towards 1.1799. Later, the market may break this level and continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1770.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.3852 along with the descending impulse towards 1.3822, GBPUSD has returned to the former level. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 1.3820 and then continue falling towards 1.3791. Later, the market may break the latter level as well and continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3737.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed the descending wave at 72.46. Today, the pair may test 72.66 from below and then form a new descending structure to reach 72.25. Later, the market may break this level and continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 72.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After reaching the short-term downside target at 109.10, USDJPY is consolidating near the lows. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and start a new correction towards 109.60. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 108.85.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending impulse at 0.9204 along with the correction towards 0.9184, USDCHF is growing to break 0.9205. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9225.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 0.7345, AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7314. Today, the pair may break the latter level to the downside and continue falling with the target at 0.7282.





BRENT

After breaking 75.50, Brent has reached 76.26; right now, it is thus forming a new consolidation range below the latter level. Possibly, the asset may fall to test 75.50 from above and then grow to reach 77.91. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 75.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1794.70 to the downside, Gold is consolidating below this level. Possibly, today the asset may expand the range down to 1780.50 and then form one more ascending structure to test 1794.70 from below. Later, the market may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1775.95.





S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range above 4438.1 and breaking it to the upside, the S&P index has completed the correction towards 4478.0. Today, the asset may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 4425.0.



