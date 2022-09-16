EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After a mighty decline to 0.9955, the pair is consolidating around 0.9988. Today it may drop to the lower border of the range at 0.9955, and with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway to 0.9800 will open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.1535, and today it has almost broke through this border. A wave of decline might form to 1.1360. After this level is reached, a link of correction may form to 1.1480, and later a decline to 1.1340.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is forming a consolidation range around 143.25. Today the range might extend to 144.00. If it is broken away upwards, growth to 144.99 will become possible. And in the case of an escape from the range downwards, the pair might reach 141.99, from where the trend might continue to 140.99.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair performed a wave of growth to 0.9600 and corrected to 0.9555. Today the market is forming a new structure of growth to 0.9633, around which level a consolidation range may form. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9714 will open. The goal is local.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair performed a wave of decline to 0.6727, and today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 0.6800 may follow. And with a breakaway downwards, the pair might proceed to 0.6606. The goal is local.





BRENT

Oil completed a link of a growing wave to 96.00. Today the market corrected to 90.25. At the moment, the market is consolidating above this level. We expect an escape upwards as soon as the new wave of growth to 97.00 starts.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold performed a structure of decline to 1693.40. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range around this level; with an escape downwards, the wave of decline will be extended to 1656.22. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 1695.00 might start.





S&P 500

The stock index completed a wave of decline to 3913.0. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range above this level and today escaped it downwards. Practically, a pathway to 3755.5 is open. And after this one is reached, the index might correct to 3955.5 (a test from below).



