EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.0500. A link of correction to 1.0535 is expected today (with a test from below). After the quotes reach this level, they could drop to 1.0467. And with a breakout of this level as well, the trend could continue to 1.0374.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a declining wave to 1.2122. Today the quotes could correct to 1.2191 (with a test from below). Next, the declining wave might extend to 1.2054, from where the trend could develop to 1.1959.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues forming a consolidation range around 149.49. A downward escape from this range could open the potential for a correction to 148.98. Exiting the range upwards, the price might open the potential for a rising wave to 150.75.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a wave of decline to 0.9000. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of growth to 0.9102 could follow. Next, the price might correct to 0.9040.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a wave of decline to 0.6285. Today a correction link to 0.6345 is expected (with a test from below). Next, the declining wave might extend to 0.6203, from where the trend could develop to 0.6191.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 90.00. A consolidation range is forming under this level today. With an escape downwards, a declining correction to 89.00 is not excluded. After an escape upwards, a rising wave to 93.39 is expected. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold formed a consolidation range around 1869.20 and completed a wave to 1926.00, escaping the range upwards. A correction to 1855.00 might follow today. Next, a link of growth to 1888.00 and a decline to 1820.22 are expected. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a declining wave to 4311.0. Next, a correction to 4355.0 might follow. After it is over, a new declining wave to 4255.5 might develop. This is a local target.



