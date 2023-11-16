EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has completed a declining momentum at 1.0860 and a correction to 1.0868. Today the market is making a movement within a decline wave to 1.0790. After the price reaches this level, a rising link to 1.0829 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0770 might follow. This is the first target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has completed a decline momentum to 1.2424. A consolidation range has formed around this level today. With an escape downwards, the trend might extend to 1.2345. This is the first target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a wave of decline to 150.04. A rising momentum to 151.23 has been performed today. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape upwards, the potential for a rising wave to 152.20 could open.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a decline wave to 0.8855. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape from the range upwards and extension of the wave to 0.9013 is expected. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a decline momentum to 0.6484 and a correction to 0.6530. Today the market extends the decline wave to 0.6433. Next, a link of correction to 0.6480 is not excluded.





BRENT

Brent has completed a consolidation range around 81.77 and extends a wave of decline to 79.79 with an escape from the range downwards. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 83.70 could start, from where the trend might continue to 85.33. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a decline momentum to 1955.40. A link of correction to 1966.00 is not excluded. Next, a decline wave to 1948.00 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 1922.75.





S&P 500

The stock index has formed a decline momentum to 4499.0. A link of correction to 4510.0 is expected today. Next, a new decline movement to 4470.0 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 4455.0. This is the first target.



