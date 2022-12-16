EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed the first impulse of decline to 1.0592. Today the market might correct to 1.0684. Practically, the pair is forming a consolidation range at these levels. The main scenario suggests breaking away the lower border of this channel. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.0515 will open, from where the trend may continue to 1.0460. The goal is first.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 1.2158. A link of correction to 1.2316 is not excluded today. After the correction is over, a new structure of decline to 1.2020 might develop. The goal is local.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 136.10. At some point, the market expanded the range to 138.13, and today the pair is forming a structure of decline to 136.60. Then growth to 137.40 and falling to 134.60 may follow. The goal is first.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair completed an impulse of growth to 0.9310. Today a correction to 0.9240 is forming. After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 0.9350 might start forming, from where he wave may continue to 0.9370. The goal is first.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed the second impulse of decline to 0.6677. Today a link of correction to 0.6777 is not excluded. Then a decline to 0.6660 might follow. The goal is first.





BRENT

Brent is continuing the link of correction to 79.90. When it is over, a structure of growth to 84.64 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 89.25. The goal is first.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of decline to 1784.55. Presently, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape downwards and continuation of the wave to 1756.55 might follow. The goal is local.





S&P 500

The currency pair broke through 3913.8 downwards. Today a consolidation range if forming around this level. A link of decline to 3757.5 might follow, from where the wave might continue to 3680.0. The goal is first.



