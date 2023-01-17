Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 17.01.2023

17.01.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.0820. Today an escape downwards to 1.0768 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0820 and a decline to 1.0717, from where the trend might continue to 1.0660.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.2185. Today we expect an escape downwards and continuation of the wave to 1.2084. Then growth to 1.2180 and a decline to 1.1982 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.1920.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has extended the wave of growth to 130.20. After this level is reached, the pair might drop to 129.00 and grow to 131.30, from where the wave might continue to 133.33.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is extending the wave of growth to 0.9390. After this level is reached, a consolidation range might form. With an escape upwards, the trend might continue to 0.9565, from where the quotes may proceed to 0.9590.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6966. Today we expect an escape downwards and extension of the wave to 0.6919, followed by growth to 0.6966 and falling to 0.6888.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 84.77. A link of correction to 83.50 is not excluded today, followed by growth to 86.06, from where the trend may continue to 88.00. The goal is local.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues a wave of decline to 1877.40. Then growth to 1909.00 and a decline to 1850.00 might follow. The goal is local.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index is forming a consolidation range under 4000.0. Today it should extend downwards to 3840.0. Then growth to 3900.0 and a decline to 3750.0 should follow, from where the trend might continue down to 3675.0.

S&P 500
