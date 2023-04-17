EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 1.0970. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With a breakout of the range downwards, a decline to 1.0933 could follow. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1.1000 could develop.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of an impulse of decline to 1.2400. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level and today the price could escape it downwards. If so, a pathway to 1.2340 could open, from where the trend may continue to 1.2255.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 134.57. After it reaches the level, a link of correction to 133.33 is not excluded. Then growth to 134.75 could follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has broken 0.8933 upwards. Today it is expected to reach 0.8998. After it reaches this level, a correction to 0.8933 could follow (a test from above). Then growth to 0.9009 is expected.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6694. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. If the price escapes the range downwards, a pathway for a wave to 0.6655 should open, from where the trend could continue to 0.6600.





BRENT

Brent goes on forming a consolidation range around 86.50. If the price escapes the range upwards, growth to 87.40 could follow. If the price breaks it downwards, a link of correction to 85.30 is not excluded, followed by growth to 87.77.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1992.40. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape upwards to 2009.80 for a correction is not excluded. Then the wave of decline could continue to 1970.75. The target is first.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4167.3. At the moment, it has completed an impulse of decline to 4116.6, and today the market has formed a correction to 4150.0. Practically, the borders for a consolidation range are set. With an escape from the range downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 4085.5 could open, from where the trend could continue to 4050.0. The target is first.



