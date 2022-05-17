EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.0412, EURUSD has broken it to the upside. Today, the pair may correct with the target at 1.0474. Later, the market may then start a new decline towards 1.0300 or even extend this structure down to 1.0200.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 1.2255 and broken it to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to correct up to 1.2366. After that, the instrument may start a new decline towards 1.2100 or even extend this structure down to 1.1870.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 129.04. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 130.53 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 126.91.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1.0052, USDCHF is expected to correct towards 0.9960 and may later resume trading upwards with the target at 1.0175.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 0.6940 and broken it to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to correct up to 0.7044. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 0.6740.





BRENT

After rebounding from 109.05, Brent is forming another ascending wave towards 116.05. Later, the market may start one more correction to reach 110.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 125.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the ascending impulse at 1829.38. Possibly, the metal may correct to reach 1806.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1872.66.





S&P 500

The S&P index continues consolidating around 4000.0. Possibly, the asset may grow to test 4069.0 from below and then resume falling to reach the short-term target at 3837.4. After that, the instrument may start another correction to return to 4000.0 and then form a new descending wave with the first target at 3622.5.



