Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 17.06.2021

17.06.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the third descending wave at 1.1990, EURUSD is expected to form a new consolidation range near the lows. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and correct towards 1.2111. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1960.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.3979, GBPUSD is consolidating near the lows. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the upside and then start a new correction to reach 1.4093.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating below 72.42. Today, the pair may start another growth to reach 72.72 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 71.00.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the ascending wave at 110.77; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may start a new correction to reach 110.20 and then form one more ascending structure with the first target at 111.44.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.9090, USDCHF is consolidating below this level. Today, the pair may start a new correction to reach 0.8990 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9170.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7600; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7696.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent is still moving above 72.72. Possibly, the asset may continue growing towards 74.74 and then start another correction to return to 72.72. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 75.55.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the descending wave at 1810.00; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and correct towards 1860.70. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1800.10.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

After finishing the ascending wave at 4270.2, the S&P index is falling and may later correct downwards to reach 4166.1. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.0.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport