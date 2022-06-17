EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has formed w consolidation range around 1.0440 and with an escape upwards suggests a correction to 1.0620. Then the trend is likely to continue down to 1.0380. And if this level is also broken, a pathway to 1.0270 will open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair got supported at 1.2042 and demonstrated a structure of growth to 1.2400. Practically, the market suggests a correction to 1.2500, followed by a decline to 1.2150. With a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway down to 1.1818 will open.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair performed a correction wave to 131.53. Today the market is developing a wave of growth to 135.50. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 133.53 can be performed, followed by growth to 136.36.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair has demonstrated a declining wave to 0.9630. Today we expect a link of growth to 0.9811, followed by a decline to 0.9577 and growth to 0.9800. With a breakaway of this level upwards, a pathway to 1.0088 will open.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair completed a wave of correction to 0.7064. Today we expect a declining wave to 0.6950. And with a breakaway of this level down, a pathway to 0.6824 will open.





BRENT

Oil has completed correction at 116.50 and is today forming a wave of growth to 122.50, followed by a decline to 119.40 and growth to 129.22 with a probability of further development of the uptrend to 135.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has broken 1835.95 away upwards and suggests a wave of correction to 1866.00, followed by a decline to 1820.00. And if this level also gets broken away down, a wave of decline to 1762.55 might start.





S&P 500

The stock index has expanded the consolidation range down to 3640.0. Today we expect a link of growth to the upper border of the range at 3850.0. Further growth as a correction to 3926.0 is not excluded. Then we will expect a decline to 3750. 0, and if this level is broken away downwards, a pathway down to 3500.0 will open.



