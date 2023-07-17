EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.1244. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range could later expand to 1.1278. Next, a decline to 1.1128 might follow, from where the wave of decline could continue to 1.1010.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 1.3142. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, the price might correct to 1.2927. With an escape upwards, the range might expand to 1.3200. Next, a decline to 1.2927 might follow.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 137.40. Today it might rise to 139.30. Next, a decline to 138.00 could follow. After that, a rise to 140.50 is expected, from where the growth might continue to 141.25. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.8583. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A correction to 0.8799 is expected to start developing. After the correction is over, a wave of decline to 0.8485 might start.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has reached the target of a wave of growth at 0.6895. Today the market is performing a correction to 0.6789. Next, a new structure of growth to 0.6930 could begin, followed by a decline to 0.6655.
BRENT
The instrument has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 81.50. Today the market is forming a corrective structure to 77.15 with a test from above. After the correction is over, a new wave of growth to 82.40 could begin. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a new correction to 77.00 might start.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1963.53. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The price might escape downwards and continue the correction to 1935.20. After the correction is over, a new structure of growth to 1967.50 might start. Next, a decline to 1935.00 is expected.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a structure of growth to 4515.5. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range around this level. Today the market could escape it upwards and extend the structure of growth to 4534.4. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 4400.0 is expected to start. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.