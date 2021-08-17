EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still correcting towards 1.1762. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 1.1806 and then resume falling with the target at 1.1700.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.3877 and rebounding from this level, GBPUSD has broken 1.3822; right now, it is still trading downwards. Today, the pair may fall to break 1.3780 and then continue falling within the downtrend with the target at 1.3750.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is steadily consolidating around 73.33. Possibly, the pair may fall to break the downside border of the range at 73.10 and then continue falling with the target at 72.72.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and continue falling within the downtrend with the short-term target at 108.20. On the other hand, the price may break the range to the upside and correct to test 110.00 from below. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach the first target at 108.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is expected to test 0.9145 from below and then fall with the short-term target at 0.9053. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 0.9145 and re-test it from below.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 0.7340, AUDUSD has reached 0.7303. Possibly, the pair may grow to test .7323 from below and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7272.





BRENT

After finishing the descending wave at 68.20 along with the ascending impulse towards 70.05, Brent is expected to correct to reach 69.20. Later, the market may resume growing with the short-term target at 71.11.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming the second ascending impulse. Possibly, the metal may reach 1811.95 and then correct to test 1766.00 from above. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the first target at 1865.10.





S&P 500

After reaching 4440.0 and rebounding from this level, the S&P index has reached the target at 4482.5; right now, it is moving downwards. Possibly, the asset may fall to break 4440.0 and then continue falling with the target at 4400.0.



