Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 17.08.2023

17.08.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has broken the 1.0890 mark downwards, opening the potential for a decline to 1.0850 is open. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 1.0892 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0833 could follow, from where the trend could continue to 1.0750.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues forming a wide consolidation range around 1.2689. A link of decline to the lower boundary of the range at 1.2650 is expected today. A downward breakout from the range could open the potential for a wave to 1.2533, from where the trend could continue to 1.2444.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a structure of an ascending wave to 146.55. A link of corrective decline to 146.00 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 146.88 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 147.00. This is a local target.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8795 without any expressed trend. An escape from this range upwards to 0.8844 is expected today. And if this level breaks, the wave might continue to 0.8888, from where the trend could extend to 0.8988.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a wave of decline to 0.6364. A corrective link to 0.6420 is not excluded today (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.6336 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 0.6300.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent has performed a correction to 82.75. A consolidation range is expected to form above this level today. With an escape from this range upwards, the wave might extend to 90.75, from where the trend could continue to 93.55. This is a local target.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a structure of decline to 1889.50. A link of correction to 1900.00 is not excluded today. After it is over, the wave of decline might continue to 1868.50, and this is only half of the descending wave. The estimated target for this move is the 1715.00 mark.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index formed a consolidation range around 4440.0 and, exiting it downwards, continues developing a wave of decline to 4390.0. After it reaches this level, a link of growth to 4415.0 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 4377.0 is expected. This is a local target.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano