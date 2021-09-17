EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.1753, EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1761. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new correction towards 1.1800; if to the downside – resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1670.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.3791. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.3812 and then resume falling towards 1.3750 or even reach the short-term target at 1.3737.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed another descending structure at 72.38. Today, the pair may test 72.77 from below and then form a new descending structure to reach 72.25. Later, the market may break this level and continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 72.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the correction at 109.89, USDJPY is expected to fall and break 109.36. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the first target at 108.85.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.9260, USDCHF is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down and up to 0.9242 and 0.9298 respectively. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new correction towards 0.9230; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9350.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After reaching the short-term downside target at 0.7281, AUDUSD is correcting towards 0.7324. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 0.7242.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 75.30. Today, the asset may fall to reach 74.30 and then start a new growth with the target at 77.91.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1780.80, Gold has completed the descending wave at 1750.00. Possibly, today the metal may form one more ascending structure towards 1765.00. Later, the market may fall to reach 1758.40 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1771.45.





S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range above 4462.4, the S&P index is expected to expand this range up to 4492.8. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to break 4440.0 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 4425.0.



