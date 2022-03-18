EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After reaching 1.1134, EURUSD continues the correction towards 1.1034. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1144.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1.3210, GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 1.3143. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and correct down to 1.3081. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave towards 1.3230 or even extend this structure to reach the short-term target at 1.3259.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After reaching the short-term downside target and completing the correction at 118.77, USDJPY is expected to fall towards 118.22. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 118.33 and then form a new descending wave with the target at 117.60.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the second descending impulse at 0.9335 along with the correction towards 0.9371, USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9370. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and correct to reach 0.9390. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9323.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending impulse at 0.7390, AUDUSD is forming a new consolidation range there. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.7400 and then correct to return to 0.7298. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.7434.





BRENT

Brent continues growing towards 120.50. After that, the instrument may fall to reach 109.50 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 141.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1940.50. Today, the metal may start a new correction with the target at 1921.90 and then resume growing to reach 1986.30.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating above 4368.0. Possibly, the asset may form one more ascending structure towards 4480.0 and then resume falling to reach 4250.0 or even extend this structure down to 4070.5.



