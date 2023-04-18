EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 1.0909. Today the market is forming a link of correction to 1.0950. After it is over, a wave of decline to 1.0886 could begin.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has extended the consolidation range down to 1.2353. Today the market is forming a link of correction to 1.2400. After the correction is over, a new wave of decline to 1.2280 could start.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 133.75, broke it upwards, and extended the range to 134.69. A link of decline to 134.20 is not excluded today. Then growth to 135.28 could follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.8995. A correction to 0.8958 might follow today. After it is over, a structure of growth to 0.9032 could form.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6700. At the moment, the market has extended the range upwards to 0.6723. A link of correctional growth to 0.6740 is not excluded today. After the correction is over, a wave of decline to 0.6635 could begin.
BRENT
Brent has broken a consolidation range downwards. Practically, the market suggests developing a correction to 83.55. After it is over, a wave of growth to 87.77 could start. The target is local.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1981.60. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A breakout of the range upwards and a correction to 2014.90 are not excluded. Then the wave of decline could extend to 1950.85. The target is first.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4144.4. If the level breaks upwards, the range could extend to 4168.4. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 4100.0 could begin. And if this level is broken downwards as well, a pathway to 4037.7 could open. The target is first.
