EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1300, EURUSD is expected to break it to the downside and reach the target at 1.1250. Later, the market may correct towards 1.1350 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1174.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed the correction at 1.3500. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 1.3400 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 1.3290.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After rebounding from 73.50, USDRUB is falling towards 71.80. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 73.73 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 72.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the correctional structure at 114.00; right now, it is growing to break 114.60 and may later continue trading upwards with the target at 115.27.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9300. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 0.9260 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9340.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7275. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and reach 0.7236. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7300 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7230.





BRENT

Brent has finished the descending structure at 80.00. Possibly, today the asset may consolidate near the lows. Later, the market may expand the range to the downside and reach the short-term target at 79.00. After that, the instrument may grow to test 83.15 from below and then trade downwards with the target at 77.55.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1870.00. Today, the metal may form a new descending structure to break 1846.55 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1815.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is consolidating around 4694.8. Possibly, the asset may resume falling towards 4673.3 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 4694.8.



