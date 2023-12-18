EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a correction to 1.0889. A growth link to 1.0949 is expected today. Practically, a consolidation range is forming around 1.0950. With an escape from the range upwards, the quotes could rise to 1.1050. With a downward escape, the potential for a price decline to 1.0770 might open.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a correction wave to 1.2656. A growth link to 1.2707 is expected today, followed by a decline to 1.2622. Upon reaching this level, the pair could start a growth structure to 1.2707. Practically, a wide consolidation range could develop around this level. With a downward escape, the potential for a decline wave to 1.2500 might open.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues developing a consolidation range around 142.22 without any obvious trend. With an escape upwards, the potential for a correction to 143.44 might open, followed by a decline to 140.33. Next, a rise to 143.43 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 146.55. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues forming a consolidation range around 0.8694. A decline to 0.8610 is expected today, followed by a rise to 0.8694 (a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.8566 might form. Once this level is reached, a growth wave to 0.8800 could start.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues forming a consolidation range under 0.6700. With an escape downwards, a correction to 0.6633 might follow. Next, a growth link to 0.6740 is expected. Upon reaching this level, the price might begin a decline wave to 0.6525.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a growth wave to 78.50. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 75.30 might follow. Next, a growth link to 80.15 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 84.72. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a correction to 2047.55. Next, a decline wave to 1948.80 might form, followed by a growth link to 2047.50. After that, the price could drop to 1940.00, from where the wave might continue to 1855.00.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4722.0 without any obvious trend. With an escape upwards, the range could extend to 4751.0. Next, a corrective decline to 4655.5 might form, followed by a growth link to 4767.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.