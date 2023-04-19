EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of correction to 1.0983. Today the market is forming a link of a new wave of decline to 1.0893. After the price reaches, this level, a link of growth to 1.0930 could form.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a correction to 1.2449. Today the market has started developing a new wave of decline to 1.2355. If this level breaks downwards, a pathway for a wave to 1.2262 could open. The target is local.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 135.28. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 133.75 is not excluded. Then a wave of growth to 135.45 could begin. The target is local.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues growing towards 0.9005. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 0.8965 could happen, followed by growth to 0.9060.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has reached the target of a correction at 0.6745. A wave of decline to 0.6677 could start today. And if this level breaks downwards, a pathway for a wave to 0.6610 could open. The target is local.





BRENT

Brent has corrected to 85.10 (a test from below). Today the market has started developing a new structure of decline to 83.05. After it reaches this level, growth to 87.77 could start. The target is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of correction to 2011.80. Today the market has started developing a wave of decline to 1981.85. And if this level breaks downwards, a pathway for a wave to 1951.88 could open. The target is local.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4127.4. At the moment, the market offers an upward extension of the range to 4186.0. After the price reaches the level, a link of decline to 4127.4 is not excluded. Then a link of growth to 4194.0 could follow. Here the potential of the wave of growth will be exhausted. Then a wave of decline to 3925.0 could begin. The target is first.



