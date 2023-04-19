EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of correction to 1.0983. Today the market is forming a link of a new wave of decline to 1.0893. After the price reaches, this level, a link of growth to 1.0930 could form.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a correction to 1.2449. Today the market has started developing a new wave of decline to 1.2355. If this level breaks downwards, a pathway for a wave to 1.2262 could open. The target is local.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 135.28. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 133.75 is not excluded. Then a wave of growth to 135.45 could begin. The target is local.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues growing towards 0.9005. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 0.8965 could happen, followed by growth to 0.9060.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has reached the target of a correction at 0.6745. A wave of decline to 0.6677 could start today. And if this level breaks downwards, a pathway for a wave to 0.6610 could open. The target is local.
BRENT
Brent has corrected to 85.10 (a test from below). Today the market has started developing a new structure of decline to 83.05. After it reaches this level, growth to 87.77 could start. The target is local.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of correction to 2011.80. Today the market has started developing a wave of decline to 1981.85. And if this level breaks downwards, a pathway for a wave to 1951.88 could open. The target is local.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4127.4. At the moment, the market offers an upward extension of the range to 4186.0. After the price reaches the level, a link of decline to 4127.4 is not excluded. Then a link of growth to 4194.0 could follow. Here the potential of the wave of growth will be exhausted. Then a wave of decline to 3925.0 could begin. The target is first.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.