EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has completed a correction structure towards 1.0689. Today the market has formed a decline wave to 1.0610 and a growth link towards 1.0638 (testing from below). The decline wave is expected to extend to 1.0585. This is a local target. Once this level is reached, a correction to 1.0733 might start, followed by a decline to 1.0480. This is the first target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has finished correcting at 1.2483. Today the market continues developing the decline wave. A wave structure targeting 1.2389 has formed by now. A growth link to 1.2427 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2380. This is a local target. Once this level is reached, a correction to 1.2380 might start, followed by a decline to 1.2222. This is the first target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair has corrected to 153.59. Today the market is forming a growth wave to 154.66. Once this level is reached, a decline to 154.10 is expected, after which a new growth wave towards 155.20 might begin, from which level the trend could continue to 155.75.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF pair has broken a consolidation range downwards, reaching the correction target of 0.9009. Today the market is forming a growth structure to 0.9111. Once this level is reached, a decline link to 0.9060 is not excluded. Next, a new growth wave to 0.9150 might start, from which level the trend could continue to 0.9196. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair has completed a correction wave targeting 0.6455. Today the market continues developing the decline wave. A wave targeting 0.6360 has formed by now. A growth link towards 0.6419 is not excluded (testing from below). Next, a decline to 0.6350 might follow, from which level the trend could extend to 0.6314. This is the first target.





BRENT

Brent has completed a correction wave targeting 85.65. Today the market is forming a growth wave targeting 90.30. Once this level is reached, a decline wave targeting 88.00 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 92.00, from which level the trend might extend to 95.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has escaped a consolidation range upwards, completing a growth structure targeting 2417.66. Today the market has returned to 2380.70 (testing from above). Another growth structure targeting 2435.78 is not excluded. Once this level is reached, a decline wave towards 2324.55 might begin. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 5045.5, forming a wave structure towards 4928.0 with a downward escape. A growth link to 4978.0 is not excluded today (testing from below). Next, a decline to 4908.0 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 4875.8. This is a local target.



