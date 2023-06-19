EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.0944. Today the range is expected to extend downwards to 1.0910. Next, a rise to 1.0944 is expected (a test from below). If the price breaks the range downwards, the potential for a corrective decline to 1.0818 might open. With an escape from the range upwards, it could extend to 1.0990. Next, a decline to 1.0800 could follow.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2823. Today the range could extend downwards to 1.2782. Next, a rise to 1.2823 could follow (a test from below). With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a further correction to 1.2630 could open. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 1.2857 is not excluded. Next, a drop to 1.2630 is expected.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 141.09. Today the market has extended it to 141.95. At the moment, a structure of decline to 141.09 is developing (a test from above). Next, a link of growth to 142.30 could follow. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 141.00 is expected.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8930. Today the range is expected to extend to 0.8960, followed by a decline to 0.8930 (a test from above). With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 0.9019 is expected. With an escape downwards, a link of decline to 0.8875 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.9020.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a link of decline to 0.6838. Today a rise to 0.6870 (a test from below) is expected. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 0.6782 could open. Next, a new structure of growth to 0.6922 looks possible.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 76.66. Today a link of correction to 74.74 is not excluded. Next, a structure of growth to 77.55 could be expected, from where the trend might develop to 79.35. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1958.88. Today a decline to 1949.70 and a rise to 1958.88 (a test from below) might follow. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1921.09 could open. And with an escape from the range upwards, a link of growth to 1971.20 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1921.09.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4396.5. At the moment, the market has extended the range upwards to 4451.4. Today a link of decline to 4396.5 is expected (with a test from above). With an escape from the range upwards, a link of growth to 4460.2 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 4282.0. This is the first target.



