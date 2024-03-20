EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 1.0834. A correction link towards 1.0875 could follow. Once this correction is over, a new decline structure to 1.0800 might form. The estimated target is local. After reaching this level, a correction to 1.0880 could begin (testing from below).





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has performed a decline wave to 1.2666. A correction to 1.2731 could form today. Next, a decline wave to 1.2644 might develop. The estimated target is local. Once this level is reached, a correction to 1.2733 might start, followed by a decline to 1.2571.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair continues developing a growth structure towards 151.78. Once this level is reached, a correction to 149.16 is not excluded. After finalising the correction, the price could form a growth wave to 152.58. This is the first target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8880. With an upward escape from the range, the wave is expected to extend to 0.8940. Once this level is reached, a correction to 0.8830 could start.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 0.6505. A correction link to 0.6544 is expected today. Once this level is reached, a decline link to 0.6500 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.6570.





BRENT

Brent has completed a growth wave to 87.00. A correction link to 85.90 (testing from above) is not excluded today. Once this correction is over, the growth wave could extend to 89.20, from which level the structure might expand to 89.90. This is the first target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a decline wave to 2147.17. A correction link to 2165.00 (testing from below) is expected today. Once the correction is over, a decline wave to 2138.00 might follow. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 5150.0. A growth link to 5200.0 is not excluded today. Next, a decline link to 5098.0 is expected. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 5150.0 (testing from below) might form. With an escape from this range downwards, a decline wave to 4666.0 could begin. This is the first target.



