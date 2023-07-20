EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed the first wave of decline to 1.1174. Today it might correct to 1.1232 with a test from below. After the correction is over, a new wave of decline to 1.1150 could start. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 1.2866. A correction to 1.2990 might form today. After it is over, a new wave of decline to 1.2848 might form. This is the first target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues forming a structure of growth to 140.50. Next, a decline to 139.09 and a rise to 140.95 are expected. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 136.83 is not excluded.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues forming a consolidation range around 0.8590 without any expressed trend. Today the range could expand to 0.8530. Next, a wave of growth to 0.8782 is expected to begin. This is the first target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the target of a declining wave at 0.6750. Today the market is forming a corrective structure to 0.6833. The correction might expand to 0.6852. After the correction is over, a new wave of decline to 0.6695 is expected to begin. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 79.71 without any expressed trend. A corrective link of decline to 77.90 is not excluded (with a test from above). After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 82.42 could begin, from where the trend might continue to 84.00. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a structure of growth to 1987.00. Today the quotes might drop to 1979.50. Next, a link of growth to 1988.99 is not excluded. And next, a wave of decline to 1964.64 might start. A breakout of this level could open the potential for a wave of decline to 1902.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a link of growth to 4581.4. Today it might correct to 4486.0. Next, a new structure of growth to 4591.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 4485.0. And a breakout of this level could open the potential for a wave of decline to 4282.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.