EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a growth wave to 1.0986. A consolidation range is now forming under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, the quotes might correct to 1.0936. After the correction is over, a growth wave to 1.1011 could start. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a growth wave to 1.2760. Today the market is correcting to 1.2720. After the correction is over, a growth link to 1.2777 could form, followed by a decline to 1.2700.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY extends a corrective wave to 143.07. After the correction is over, a rise to 145.88 might follow. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDHCF has completed a decline wave to 0.8592. A consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a growth wave to 0.8650 might follow. Upon reaching this level, the price could develop a decline structure to 0.8590.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues developing a growth wave to 0.6783, from where the wave could extend to 0.6800. After the level is reached, a new decline wave to 0.6730 might start, from where the trend could continue to 0.6666.





BRENT

Brent continues developing a growth wave to 79.82. After this level is reached, a corrective link to 77.60 is not excluded. Once the correction is over, the trend could continue to 83.00. This is the first target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a new growth structure to 2046.00. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level today. With an escape upwards, the potential for a growth wave to 2075.00 could open. This is a local target. Next, a decline to 2046.00 could follow (a test from above). After that, the price might grow to 2118.00.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a growth wave to 4782.0. Upon reaching this level, the price might form a correction to 4739.0. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape downwards, a decline wave to 4666.0 could follow.



