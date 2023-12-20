Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 20.12.2023

20.12.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a growth wave to 1.0986. A consolidation range is now forming under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, the quotes might correct to 1.0936. After the correction is over, a growth wave to 1.1011 could start. This is a local target.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a growth wave to 1.2760. Today the market is correcting to 1.2720. After the correction is over, a growth link to 1.2777 could form, followed by a decline to 1.2700.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY extends a corrective wave to 143.07. After the correction is over, a rise to 145.88 might follow. This is a local target.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDHCF has completed a decline wave to 0.8592. A consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a growth wave to 0.8650 might follow. Upon reaching this level, the price could develop a decline structure to 0.8590.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues developing a growth wave to 0.6783, from where the wave could extend to 0.6800. After the level is reached, a new decline wave to 0.6730 might start, from where the trend could continue to 0.6666.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent continues developing a growth wave to 79.82. After this level is reached, a corrective link to 77.60 is not excluded. Once the correction is over, the trend could continue to 83.00. This is the first target.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a new growth structure to 2046.00. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level today. With an escape upwards, the potential for a growth wave to 2075.00 could open. This is a local target. Next, a decline to 2046.00 could follow (a test from above). After that, the price might grow to 2118.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a growth wave to 4782.0. Upon reaching this level, the price might form a correction to 4739.0. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape downwards, a decline wave to 4666.0 could follow.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

