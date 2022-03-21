EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues trading downwards to reach 1.0982. Later, the market may rebound from this level and form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1134.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.3136. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.3083. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave to return to 1.3136 and then start another decline with the target at 1.3066.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After expanding the range up to 119.38, USDJPY is expected to fall towards 118.33. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 118.80 and then form a new descending wave with the target at 117.31.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the descending wavу at 0.9323, USDCHF is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9306. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9381.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 0.7393. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.7436 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.7300.





BRENT

Brent has broken 110.50 and may later continue growing towards 116.00. After that, the instrument may fall to test 110.10 from above and then resume trading upwards with the target at 120.80.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1921.88. Today, the metal may start a new growth to break 1947.86 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1986.29.





S&P 500

The S&P index has extended the correction up to 4466.5. Possibly, the asset may form a new descending structure to break 4368.1 and then continue falling with the target at 4070.6.



