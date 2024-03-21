EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair gained support at the 1.0836 level from the news and started developing a correction. A growth link towards 1.0940 could follow. Once this level is reached, a decline link to 1.0888 is not excluded. Next, another correction link to 1.0944 could form. After the correction is over, a new decline wave to 1.0818 might start. This is the first target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair gained support at 1.2684 from the news, and today the market suggests a correction towards 1.2807. Once the correction is over, a new decline wave to 1.2595 might start. This is the first target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair has corrected to 150.35. A growth wave towards 151.41 might begin. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a wave to 152.60 could open, from which level the trend might extend towards 152.80.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF pair has corrected towards 0.8838. The correction might extend to 0.8833 (testing from above). Once this correction is over, a new growth wave to 0.8920 could start. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a wave towards 0.8975 might open. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair gained support at 0.6512 from the news and started developing a correction. Today the quotes might reach 0.6634. Next, a decline link to 0.6575 and a correction to 0.6640 could follow. Once this correction is over, a new decline link to 0.6474 might begin. This is the first target.





BRENT

Brent has completed a correction wave to 85.00. Today the quotes might rise to 87.00. If this level also breaks, the potential for a wave towards 89.20 could open, from which level the trend might extend to 89.90. This is the first target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold gained support at 2150.00 from the news and extended the growth wave. By now, it has reached the local target of 2222.77. A correction link towards 2183.66 is not excluded today. Once the correction is over, a growth link to 2260.00 might follow. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index, supported by the news, has broken a consolidation range upwards and suggests extending the growth wave to 5260.0. Once this level is reached, a decline to 5185.0 is expected. Next, a rise to 5272.0 could follow. After reaching this level, the quotes might start a new decline wave to 5185.0.



