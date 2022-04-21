EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has finished the correction at 1.0860; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.0870 and then start a new decline with the target at 1.0750.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the correctional structure at 1.3070, GBPUSD is consolidating there. Today, the pair may resume falling towards 1.2948 or even extend this wave down to 1.2890.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the descending wave at 127.50, USDJPY is correcting up to 128.50. Later, the market may start another decline to break 127.40 and then continue falling with the target at 126.50.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed the correctional wave at 0.9455. Today, the pair may grow towards 0.9555 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9500. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 0.9562.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the correctional wave at 0.7450; right now, it is consolidating there. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 0.7466 and then fall to break 0.7350. Later, the market may continue moving downwards with the target at 0.7300.





BRENT

After finishing the correction at 105.00, Brent is forming one more ascending wave to break 111.00 and may later continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 117.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the correctional wave at 1940.00; right now, it is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may for a new descending structure towards 1920.00; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 1982.70 or even extend this structure up to 2025.00.





S&P 500

Having finished the ascending wave at 4490.0, the S&P index is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 4366.0 or even extend this structure down to 4242.0.



